In Zaporizhzhia, anti-drone nets covering a total area of about 12,000 square meters are planned to be installed above a modular housing complex where internally displaced persons live. The work is expected to be completed by October 25.

This was announced by Mykhailo Semikhin, head of the regional military administration.

"We are installing anti-drone nets over the modular housing complex for displaced persons in the 'Pisky' neighborhood of Zaporizhzhia. About 250 people live here who were forced to leave their homes because of the war,” Semikhin wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to the head of the regional military administration, it was the residents themselves who initiated the strengthening of the settlement’s defenses. “And that’s understandable. The Kosmichny district is the closest to the front line. Enemy FPV drones reach here more often than in other areas of Zaporizhzhia,” Semikhin noted.

He said that almost all the concrete blocks and metal structures have already been installed, and nets are currently being strung up. “They will cover the entire town—about 12,000 square meters. We plan to complete the work by the end of next week,” Semikhin said.

In Zaporizhzhia, work has begun to install anti-drone nets on bridges.

In Taganrog, Russia, a power substation that supplied electricity to the “Atlant-Aero” defense enterprise was damaged. As a result, production lines involved in the manufacture of drones were disrupted.

In particular, fires have been reported at the Tavriya Thermal Power Plant and gas facilities in various regions of the peninsula.



In the temporarily occupied Crimea, fires broke out at a number of energy and infrastructure facilities following a nighttime attack.firesat the Tavriya Thermal Power Plant and gas facilities in various regions of the peninsula.

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