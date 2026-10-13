Zelenskyy will attend the EU Leaders' Summit on October 16

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to arrive in Brussels on October 16 to personally attend the European Union leaders’ summit. The situation in Ukraine will be the first item on the agenda for the second day of the European Council meeting.

According to a source at the agency, a meeting with Zelenskyy will take place before discussions begin among the leaders of all 27 EU member states. The summit will be held in Brussels on October 15–16, chaired by European Council President António Costa.

European leaders are expected to reaffirm their intention to increase pressure on Russia, continue supporting Ukraine, and seek ways to meet its financial needs in 2027.

The official also noted that the EU is continuing negotiations with Ukraine’s partners—including the United Kingdom, Canada, and Norway—regarding additional assistance. The planned 45 billion euros in credit support for next year, he said, is insufficient to cover all of Ukraine’s budgetary and defense needs.

Separately, they plan to discuss the possibility of using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine’s benefit. The official emphasized that the situation has not changed since the last substantive discussion of this issue at the end of last year, so the discussions must continue.

At the same time, the official disagreed with the assumption that negotiations on the next EU multiannual budget and calls to cut spending could negatively impact funding programs for Ukraine.

Source: Ukrinform

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that as of mid-October 2026, the level of implementation of resilience plans in the capital is lower than in most regions of the country, including border and frontline regions.

For two days following U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire in the energy sector, Ukraine did not carry out strikes against Russian oil refineries or other energy facilities. At the same time, Russia continued to attack Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure. During this period, 19 regions of the country came under attack.

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