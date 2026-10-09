The government is launching the "Eco-Rail" project to supply water from the Danube

Ukraine plans to automate the monitoring of water levels in the Danube reservoirs through the “Eco-Reika” project, which the government has funded through the State Water Management Development Fund. The project will enable real-time monitoring of water levels and the timely opening of sluice gates to allow water to flow in from the Danube.

The initiative involves installing battery-powered sensors and specialized software to create a unified automated system for contactless water level measurement in the canals. This will improve the reliability of water supply to the region’s population and agricultural sector, as well as help reduce environmental risks in the context of water scarcity and climate change.

The government’s decision also allows funds from the State Water Management Development Fund to be used not only directly for implementation but also for the preparation of public investment projects.

Source: Ministry of Economy.

As a reminder, in August, due to critical low water levels on the Danube, it was necessary to forcibly replenish the Katlabukh Reservoir. The main pumping station of the Suvorov Irrigation System was activated to supply water.

The need to supplement the water supply arose due to a record-breaking summer heatwave, which caused the reservoir level to drop below the dead storage mark. This posed a threat to the region’s ecological balance, the population’s drinking water supply, the irrigation of agricultural land, and the operation of pumping stations.

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