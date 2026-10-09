In Volyn, a forester from the Kivertsi Forest District was caught and is suspected of organizing the illegal felling of 162 trees. According to the investigation, the losses to the state exceed 6.5 million hryvnias.

The investigation established that the official used logging permits issued for selective sanitary cutting of diseased trees to organize the felling of healthy pines, hornbeams, and oaks.

In addition, the forester personally instructed workers—who were unaware that the work was illegal—on which specific trees to cut down. Some of these trees were not designated for felling or had a larger diameter than permitted.

According to investigators, the illegal logging took place from May through October 2025. The forester has been notified of charges under articles concerning illegal logging and abuse of official authority.

The issue of selecting a preventive measure for the suspect is currently being decided.

Source: Volyn Regional Prosecutor’s Office

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