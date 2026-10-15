On Saturday, October 17, French farmers will join nationwide protests and take to the streets on their tractors. This action is supported by the “Confederation of Farmers” union, which is calling for fair wages and affordable, high-quality food. Protesters also want to draw attention to the high cost of living, particularly in rural areas.

In France, farmers will join the mass protests on their tractors. The demonstrations are scheduled for Saturday, October 17, and will take place as part of a nationwide mobilization. The call to participate was issued by the “Confederation of Farmers”—one of the country’s largest agricultural unions. It is urging farmers to take to the streets to express their dissatisfaction with the high cost of living. According to the organization, the problem affects not only large cities but also rural areas where farmers work.

Protesters plan to arrive on tractors and join protest convoys in various parts of France. Union representatives will be dressed in yellow and black—the colors that symbolize the organization.

What the farmers are demanding

The “Confederation of Farmers” is calling on its members to advocate for fair wages and high-quality food that is accessible to everyone. The organization emphasizes that agricultural workers should receive fair compensation for their labor, and consumers should be able to purchase high-quality food. The union occupies the left side of the political spectrum in France. Its approach to protests differs from that of other agricultural associations, which also represent farmers’ interests.

[ FRANCE ] During Tuesday’s high school student protest, several police officers were injured after what appeared to be a Condor GL-304 stun grenade was detonated; it was launched by the CRS from the rear of the police line. https://t.co/hmnCjUjYvM — Little Think Tank (@L_ThinkTank) October 15, 2026

Farmers’ participation in the nationwide mobilization is intended to draw attention to the economic hardships faced by rural workers. For them, it is not only the cost of daily living that remains a concern, but also the ability to earn a living through their own labor.

Mass protests continue in France

The demonstration involving farmers will take place against the backdrop of ongoing protests in France. Since mid-September, civil servants, labor union activists, and high school students have been taking to the streets. Participants in various demonstrations are putting forward their own demands—ranging from higher wages to better educational conditions. The protests by high school students have been particularly large-scale. According to the French Ministry of Justice, as of October 14, police had detained approximately 7,950 people since the start of these protests. About 85% of those detained were minors. There have also been reports of injuries among students and law enforcement officers.

The French government has already announced measures in response to the students’ demands, including a plan to replace absent teachers. At the same time, the protests continue, and new groups of workers are joining them. The participation of farmers in the mobilization on October 17 will expand the ranks of the protest movement. Farmers plan to use the demonstrations to voice their economic demands and highlight issues that, in their view, affect both producers and consumers. This was reported by Le Figaro.

According to poll results, 37% of voters in France are prepared to cast their vote for Marine Le Pen in the first round of the presidential election.

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