Montenegro has tightened protection measures for Ukrainian men

Montenegro has tightened the conditions for granting temporary protection to Ukrainian citizens subject to military service. Now, only those who were actually residing in Ukraine prior to their arrival and have fulfilled their military service or been exempted from it will be eligible to receive it. The new restrictions do not apply to Ukrainians who already have this status in Montenegro.

On October 15, the Montenegrin government amended the rules for granting temporary protection to Ukrainian citizens. The decision was adopted at a government meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Aleksa Bečić. The changes apply to Ukrainians who are subject to military service and are applying for temporary protection in the country.

Under the new rules, two conditions must be met to obtain this status. First, prior to arriving in Montenegro, the person must have been actually residing in Ukraine. Second, they must have fulfilled their military service in Ukraine or have an official exemption from it. At the same time, the new requirements do not apply to Ukrainian citizens who are already receiving temporary protection in Montenegro. In other words, the decision does not provide for the automatic revocation of status for all Ukrainians who are already under this protection.

Why Montenegro Changed the Rules

The country’s government explained that the changes are in line with European Union Council Decision 2026/1912 of July 30, 2026. This document extended temporary protection for displaced Ukrainian citizens in the EU until March 4, 2028, and established additional conditions for granting it to Ukrainians subject to military service.

According to the EU decision, new applicants must have fulfilled their military obligations in Ukraine and, if necessary, provide appropriate proof. At the same time, an exception is provided for individuals who already had temporary protection in the relevant EU country as of August 4, 2026, and have continuously maintained that status since that date. Montenegro is not a member of the European Union, but its government has decided to align its own rules with the relevant EU Council decision. This explains the introduction of stricter requirements for some Ukrainians who will apply for protection.

Who Is Affected by the New Restrictions

The new rules are primarily relevant for Ukrainian citizens subject to military service who plan to apply for temporary protection in Montenegro for the first time. When reviewing an application, authorities will consider whether the person resided in Ukraine prior to departure, as well as whether they have fulfilled their military service or been exempted from it. At the same time, the government’s announcement does not imply that all Ukrainian men will automatically lose the opportunity to obtain protection. The requirements apply to a specific category of applicants, and the decision provides an exception for those who already have the relevant status in Montenegro.

The government’s announcement does not include a detailed list of documents required to confirm residence in Ukraine, the fulfillment of military service, or an exemption from it. Therefore, individuals planning to submit an application should verify the current requirements with the relevant authorities in Montenegro. Thus, Montenegro has tightened the conditions for granting temporary protection to Ukrainians subject to military service, aligning them with the EU’s approach. At the same time, Ukrainians who are already receiving protection in the country are not subject to the new restrictions. This was reported by the Montenegrin public broadcaster RTCG.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the introduction of a visa requirement for Montenegrin citizens.

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