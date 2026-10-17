On Trukhaniv Island, a man beat a security guard to death with a metal pipe

On Trukhaniv Island in Kyiv, a man beat a security guard at a sports complex to death with a metal pipe. According to police, the attacker became enraged after being denied entry to a restricted area and then mistook another security guard for the one who had refused him entry. The suspect was detained, and a court ordered him remanded in custody.

Kyiv police received a report of a man’s murder in the Dnipro district of the capital. Investigators, patrol officers, a forensic medical examiner, and other law enforcement officers arrived at the scene. According to the investigation, a 47-year-old Kyiv resident was involved in the attack. He tried to enter a restricted area of a sports complex on Trukhaniv Island, but a security guard refused him entry.

The man became enraged by the refusal and went to another entrance. There, he saw another security guard sitting outside. According to the police, the attacker mistook him for the employee who had denied him entry. The man then grabbed a metal pipe and struck the security guard several times in the head with it. He continued to beat the victim even after he had fallen to the ground. The 57-year-old Kyiv resident died at the scene from his injuries.

The suspect was detained and taken into custody

Police detained the 47-year-old man in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Law enforcement officers also seized the metal pipe, which, according to investigators, was used to deliver the fatal blows. Investigators from the Dnipro Police Department, under the procedural supervision of the Dnipro District Prosecutor’s Office, informed the detainee that he is suspected of intentional homicide. This falls under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

This provision carries a penalty of up to 15 years’ imprisonment. At the request of the investigators, the court ordered the suspect to be held in pretrial detention. The investigation is currently ongoing. Law enforcement officials are establishing the circumstances of the attack, and the suspect’s guilt must be proven in court. This was reported by the Kyiv Police.

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