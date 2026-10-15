"Only the unity of Ukraine, the U.S., and Europe can stop Russia," Zelenskyy said

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that achieving peace remains the country’s key goal, and that only the unity of Ukraine, the United States, and Europe can stop Russian aggression. At the same time, the head of state expressed concern over Washington’s decisions regarding Starlink and explained how Ukraine could increase pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to the president, Russia remains the aggressor, and Ukraine must not forget this. He emphasized that joint action by Kyiv, Washington, and European partners could help stop the war.

“Russia is a major aggressor, and we do not forget that. Only unity can stop them. And, of course, the United States and Europe can do this. I told the president: we can do this very quickly. If you don’t cut off Starlink for us, if you make Starlink available on Russian territory, we will destroy their ballistic missile launchers. And that’s it. That’s the end of it for them,” said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The president explained that, in his assessment, Russian troops are suffering significant losses on the front lines, and their advance is measured in only a few kilometers. At the same time, ballistic missiles remain one of the key tools the Kremlin is using to put pressure on Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also criticized the restrictions on access to Starlink, emphasizing that he had expected his partners to take the opposite steps.

“So that was my message. Give us Starlink. Open it up for us. But they shut it down. They didn’t expand it. They scaled it back. So this is very serious. It’s a very serious mistake. I believe it’s important that if we don’t have unity with the United States and Europe, it’s a long road ahead. I know that the majority in the U.S. supports Ukraine,” the head of state added.

The President of Ukraine acknowledged that U.S. President Donald Trump is currently facing a number of serious challenges. Among them, Zelenskyy cited the situation in the Middle East, the oil crisis, and election-related issues.

At the same time, the Ukrainian president emphasized that the causes of Russian aggression are not related to these issues, although, in his words, someone may be steering the American leader’s attention in the wrong direction.

“But we understand that the root of the problem lies there, not in Ukraine. Yet someone is steering him in the wrong direction. Can we stop Putin? Yes. Can we reach negotiations? Of course. Can this happen as soon as possible? I’m confident it can. But if you ask me, Putin is comfortable with the situation as it is right now,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, achieving peace is possible, and negotiations can begin as soon as possible. However, this requires a coordinated position from Ukraine, the U.S., and Europe.

The president also noted that, in his opinion, most Americans support Ukraine. At the same time, he cautioned that a lack of unity among partners could significantly complicate the path to ending the war.

Zelenskyy made these remarks in an interview with the Financial Times, responding to a question about trust in the U.S. as a mediator in peace negotiations following a series of moves by the American administration.

American billionaire Elon Musk responded to criticism regarding problems with Starlink’s operation on the front lines in Ukraine. After President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the head of SpaceX to rectify the situation, Musk posted a series of messages on the social media platform X, in which he reiterated the need for peace between Ukraine and Russia and supported users who had criticized European politicians for their statements directed at him.

Ukraine is counting on receiving legally binding security guarantees from the United States, which would provide for a specific military response in the event of a new Russian attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that a ceasefire alone is not enough to ensure lasting peace. In his view, U.S. commitments must be clearly defined and approved by the U.S. Congress.

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