Masi Nayem announced that the home of a GUR employee had been searched in connection with the Monaco case

An urgent search is being conducted at the residence of an employee of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense; according to preliminary information, this may be related to the “Monaco” case. Attorney Masi Nayem reported this on the morning of November 6.

According to him, the investigative actions are being carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine. Nayem claims that during the arrest, law enforcement officers broke down the door, knocked the military officer to the ground, and handcuffed him.

The attorney stated that he arrived at the scene as the defense counsel for the GUR employee. According to him, the search is taking place at 15 Smilianska Street, apartment 84.

Nayem also stated that, according to the law, law enforcement officers were required to wait for representatives of the GUR’s internal security department, but they failed to do so.

On June 29, an explosion occurred in Monaco, seriously injuring Ukrainian businessman Vadym Yermolayev.

Ukrainian businessman Vadym Yermolayev, who was the target of an assassination attempt in Monaco on June 29, said he does not know who might have ordered the attack. At the same time, he speculates that people linked to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense may have been involved in organizing the crime.

Investigators are looking into the theory that call centers were involved in the attack on Vadym Yermolayev in Monaco.

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