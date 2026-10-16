A resident of Mykolaiv was sentenced to 11 years for the murder of his mother

Following a public prosecution by prosecutors from the Mykolaiv City District Prosecutor’s Office, the court found a 42-year-old local resident guilty of the intentional murder of his mother under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The man was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Prosecutors proved that in May 2019, the man was living with his mother. An argument broke out between them, during which he decided to kill the woman due to personal animosity.

While on the balcony of their seventh-floor apartment in a multi-unit building with his mother, the man pushed her off the balcony with both hands. As a result of the fall from a height, the woman sustained injuries that caused her to die at the scene.

The evidence gathered during the pretrial investigation, taken as a whole, confirmed the defendant’s guilt.

The convicted man will remain in custody until the verdict becomes final. This was reported by the Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office. In the Carpathian region, an 18-year-old mother was sentenced to seven years for the murder of her infant. In the Kirovohrad region, a man was sentenced to 15 years for the rape of a 13-year-old girl. As a reminder, in the Vinnytsia region, a resident of the Khmilnytskyi district will stand trial on charges of systematically raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter. In Kyiv, a drunk man attacked some teenagers. In the Khmelnytskyi region, a man opened fire on police officers during a routine ID check. As a result of the attack, one law enforcement officer was killed and another was wounded.

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