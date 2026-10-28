Nikita Poturaev was elected president of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly

People’s Deputy Mykyta Poturaev has become the new president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). He chairs the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy. Poturaev stated that this is the first time in the history of independent Ukraine that one of its representatives has headed this international parliamentary institution, and he thanked the Ukrainian military for the opportunity to represent the country at this level.

Mykita Poturaev announced his election as President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly during a session of the Verkhovna Rada. He emphasized that he views his new position not only as a personal honor but also as a great responsibility toward Ukraine. “Starting today, it is with great honor and a deep sense of responsibility that I assume the position of President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly. For the first time in the history of independent Ukraine, one of its representatives will lead one of the most important international parliamentary institutions,” the lawmaker said.

Poturaev also thanked the members of the Ukrainian delegation to the Assembly. According to him, despite political differences within the country, Ukrainian representatives have acted in unison at the international level and defended the interests of the state. “We have never been divided into the government and the opposition. We have always been a united Ukrainian team, standing shoulder to shoulder to defend the interests of our state. I am proud to have the honor of working alongside you,” he stated.

The deputy thanked the country’s leadership

Separately, Poturaev expressed his gratitude to the President of Ukraine and the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada. He noted that they supported the OSCE’s parliamentary track and personally participated in the Assembly’s sessions.

According to the MP, such participation helped strengthen Ukraine’s voice on the international stage and draw partners’ attention to the country’s position.

Poturaev dedicated his term to the Armed Forces

During his speech, the newly elected President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly addressed the Ukrainian military separately. He emphasized that the opportunity to represent Ukraine in an international institution was the result of the Defense Forces’ struggle. “First and foremost, I want to thank the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Without your daily heroism, without your courage, without your struggle, this would never have happened. That is why I view my mandate first and foremost as a mandate received from you. I swear: I will not let you down,” said Poturaev.

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly brings together parliamentarians from the member states of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe. It serves as a forum for discussing issues of security, democracy, human rights, and international cooperation. Poturaev’s election as President of the Assembly means that a Ukrainian representative will lead this parliamentary forum at a time when European security and support for Ukraine remain among the key issues on the international agenda.

Mykita Poturaev, a member of parliament from the “Servant of the People” party, declined to insist on resigning his parliamentary seat, stating that the reasons for such a decision no longer existed. He made this statement on August 21, explaining that following the appointment of Yevhen Khmara as Minister of Defense and Mykhailo Drapaty as Commander-in-Chief, his main objections had been resolved.

Mykita Poturaev, a 55-year-old MP from the “Servant of the People” faction, stated that he plans to join the ranks of the Ukrainian Defense Forces after his application to resign from his parliamentary seat is officially approved.

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