For the first time, a centralized procurement of anti-shrapnel suits was organized for service members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) has signed contracts to supply 4,700 sets with a total value of over 186 million hryvnias, according to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the technical specifications were developed and approved in May 2026. The document defines the requirements for the design, materials, components, protective characteristics, and quality of the anti-shrapnel suits.

“Our task at the Ministry of Defense is to listen to the needs of the troops and supply exactly what our soldiers really need. Before beginning centralized procurement of this protective gear for the troops, the Logistics Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine developed and approved the technical specifications,” said Mstislav Banik, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

According to him, military field tests were conducted among service members whose combat missions require high mobility. As a result, a model was selected that received the approval of the troops.

Fragmentation-resistant suit

The weight of the anti-shrapnel suit is about 2 kg, depending on the size. Each set consists of three elements:

a special jacket;

pants;

leg guards.

The leg guards are an additional protective element of the suit that covers the pelvic area and the upper thighs. They consist of an adjustable belt and seven protective sections with soft ballistic inserts: two in the front, four on the sides, and one in the back.

It is noted that the position of the protective sections can be adjusted for a comfortable fit. The rear section also features a special soft insert for greater comfort when sitting.

It is emphasized that one of the key requirements for such equipment is the combination of ballistic protection and freedom of movement. Soft ballistic inserts must meet established requirements for protection against shrapnel and bullets, while remaining flexible enough to conform to the contours of the human body.

When Is Fragmentation Protection Needed?

Fragmentation protection provides an additional layer of safety for military personnel. Such suits can be used during combat and special operations, training exercises, and in field conditions.

The suit can be worn in conjunction with a body armor vest to provide additional protection for specific areas of the soldier’s body.

Fragmentation-resistant suits will be particularly useful for assault troops, medics, and other military personnel on the front lines. They are suitable for all types of missions where there is a risk of being struck by shrapnel from shells, UAVs, and other sources.

The Ministry of Defense notes that such protective suits are not available in NATO countries. Therefore, the first prototype of the Ukrainian design has been sent to Western partners for review.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has received over 650 requests to examine Russian weapons.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine instructed the Ministry of Defense to organize the free transfer of samples of destroyed and captured Russian military equipment to foreign museums for display.

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