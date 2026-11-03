Dairy products in Ukraine could rise in price by another 10% by the end of the year

Prices for fresh dairy products continue to rise in Ukraine. By the end of 2026, the cost of these products in stores could increase by another 10%. Manufacturers cite rising raw material prices, production costs, and logistical challenges as the main reasons for the price increases. These factors are also preventing companies from increasing production volumes.

According to market participants, since mid-summer, the cost of fresh dairy products has already risen by 6–8%, depending on the category. Despite this, raw materials are becoming more expensive faster than finished products, which significantly reduces processors’ profitability.

The expected surge in production this fall never materialized: in September, output of most products actually declined slightly, with the exception of fresh cheeses. At the same time, the overall annual figure still exceeds last year’s volumes.

To maintain sales, companies are actively offering promotions and discounts, but at the same time are pressuring retailers to raise base prices.

Although the ability to pass on costs to consumers is limited, manufacturers do not plan to abandon another 10 percent price increase by the end of the year.

This information is based on a report by “Infagro.”

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