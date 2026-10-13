A resident of the Cherkasy region has been notified that he is suspected of illegally selling cars that were imported into Ukraine under the guise of humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the man sold the cars through OLX and AUTO.RIA. Between 2025 and 2026, he sold more than 70 cars that were supposed to be donated to the military free of charge.

The scheme was uncovered in late June 2026. The organizers used the bank details of charitable foundations and forged documents to import the cars without paying customs duties and then sell them through car dealerships.

Four participants in the scheme, including two organizers, had previously been named as suspects. Now, another suspect has been notified of the charges against him.

Source: Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office

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