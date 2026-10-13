Rain and frost will become more frequent in Ukraine: forecast for October 14

On October 14, Ukraine is expected to see variable cloudiness, rain in several regions, and nighttime frost on the ground.

The heaviest precipitation is forecast for the Sumy, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions—thunderstorms are possible in some areas. In the west, as well as in the Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions, overnight frosts of 0…-3°C are expected.

During the day, temperatures will range from +9 to +14°C in the west, +17 to +22°C in the east and southeast, and +11 to +16°C in other regions.

No precipitation is forecast for Kyiv on October 14. Overnight temperatures will range from +6 to +8°C, and daytime temperatures from +11 to +13°C.

On October 15, rain is likely in most areas of the Left Bank, as well as in the western regions and the Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions. Frosts down to -3°C are possible in the northern regions, as well as in the Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions. On October 16, precipitation is forecast for most of Ukraine.

The weather in Ukraine over the next few days will be changeable—ranging from rain in some regions to nearly summer-like warmth. Air temperatures and precipitation levels will vary significantly depending on the location.

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