Anatoly Kashpirovsky, known for his televised hypnosis sessions in the late 1980s, was buried in Vinnytsia on October 13. The funeral took place without a public announcement.

The psychotherapist’s grave is located at the Central Cemetery, about 20 meters from the graves of his parents and daughter.

Kashpirovsky was born in the Khmelnytskyi region in 1939, graduated from the Vinnytsia Medical Institute, and worked as a psychotherapist in Vinnytsia for about 25 years. He later gained popularity through his televised hypnosis and suggestion sessions.

Later, Kashpirovsky obtained Russian citizenship and served as a deputy in the State Duma of the Russian Federation representing the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR). He died on October 3 at the age of 87.

Source: Suspilne

Soviet psychotherapist Anatoly Kashpirovsky died at the age of 87. TV host Andrei Malakhov announced his death.

Read us on