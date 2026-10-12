A family-run scheme involving the illegal trafficking of tobacco worth ₴4.8 million was uncovered in the Chernihiv region

Law enforcement officials uncovered a family-run scheme involving the illegal distribution of excise-taxable goods in the Chernihiv region. Three brothers and the wife of one of them organized the purchase, processing, storage, and sale of raw tobacco. During searches, more than 8 metric tons of products were seized, with a preliminary estimated value of 4.8 million hryvnias.

According to law enforcement officials, four residents of Chernihiv Oblast were involved in the illegal activity. They used minibuses to transport the raw tobacco and shipped wholesale shipments to buyers through a logistics company.

As part of the investigation, law enforcement officers conducted six searches at the suspects’ residences, product storage facilities, and in the vehicles used to transport the goods.

As a result of the investigative actions, the following were seized:

over 8 metric tons of raw tobacco with a preliminary value of 4.8 million hryvnias;

equipment for shredding tobacco;

equipment for drying raw tobacco;

equipment for pressing tobacco.

The pretrial investigation is currently ongoing. Law enforcement officials are conducting the necessary investigative and procedural actions.

The decision on whether to notify the four suspects of the charges against them will be made after the relevant procedural measures are completed.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

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