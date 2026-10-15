A woman died in the Kharkiv region after being brutally beaten; her husband is suspected

In the city of Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv Oblast, a 53-year-old man was notified that he is suspected of the intentional murder of his wife. According to the investigation, during an argument sparked by jealousy, he struck the woman approximately 20 times with his hands and feet, causing her death.

According to investigators, the tragedy occurred on the evening of October 13, 2026, at the couple’s home. A conflict arose between the husband and wife due to jealousy.

During the argument, the man, according to investigators, brutally beat his wife. He struck her approximately 20 times on the head, torso, and legs.

The injuries she sustained proved fatal. After the woman’s death, the man, according to law enforcement officials, left her body on the bed.

The next day, law enforcement officers arrested the 53-year-old man at his residence.

Under the procedural supervision of the Bohodukhiv District Prosecutor’s Office of the Kharkiv Region, the man was notified that he is suspected of intentional murder. His actions were classified under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The prosecutor will file a motion with the court requesting that the suspect be placed in pretrial detention.

The pretrial investigation is being conducted by investigators from the Investigative Division of the Bohodukhiv District Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast.

At the same time, in accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent of a crime until their guilt is proven in accordance with the law and established by a court conviction.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Earlier, in the center of Ivano-Frankivsk, a 21-year-old man beat a woman during a conflict stemming from jealousy and then attacked two passersby who witnessed the incident. The assailant struck one of them with the butt of a pistol and fired a gun at the other.

In Izmail, Odesa Oblast, a 47-year-old teacher beat a 15-year-old student during a computer science class. A video of the incident was shared on one of the popular messaging apps.

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