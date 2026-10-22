In the Khmelnytskyi region, a former State Emergency Service official will stand trial for purchasing substandard protective suits

Prosecutors from the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor’s Office have filed an indictment with the court against the former deputy chief of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine detachment in the Khmelnytskyi region. The defendant is accused of abuse of office as part of a premeditated conspiracy by a group of individuals, which resulted in serious consequences.

The investigation established that the official, while heading the defense procurement commission, facilitated the purchase of 1,730 sets of radiation, chemical, and biological protection gear that did not meet state standards.

Despite the lack of certificates of conformity, the official recommended the supplier, after which a contract was signed and more than 14 million hryvnias in budget funds were transferred. To compensate for the damages caused, the defendant’s property has been seized in the amount of 2.3 million hryvnias.

Source: Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

NABU has launched an investigation into possible abuses at the Ministry of Defense regarding the procurement of body armor.

Previously, law enforcement officials uncovered large-scale fraud during the procurement of beds for military units. An official from the housing and maintenance department was served with a notice of suspicion.

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