In the Khmelnytskyi region, the organizer of a scheme to illegally send men abroad in exchange for bribes will stand trial

A 52-year-old resident of Kyiv will stand trial in Kamianets-Podilskyi on suspicion of organizing the illegal smuggling of men subject to military conscription across Ukraine’s state border. He demanded 15,000 euros for his services. The pretrial investigation into the case has been completed, and the indictment has been forwarded to the court.

In early September, law enforcement officers detained the Kyiv resident who, according to the investigation, organized the illegal smuggling of men of draft age across the border.

Investigators determined that the suspect sought out individuals willing to leave Ukraine illegally, provided them with the necessary instructions, coordinated their actions, and personally transported them to the border area with Romania. From there, the men were to illegally cross the state border.

The illegal activity was uncovered by officers of the Kamianets-Podilskyi District Police Department. The operation was conducted with operational support from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, under the procedural supervision of the prosecutor’s office, and with the forceful support of special forces.

The man was caught while attempting to transport one of his clients from Kamianets-Podilskyi to the Chernivtsi region. The organizer personally came to pick up the “client” to take him to the border zone.

Law enforcement officers detained the suspect in Kamianets-Podilskyi at the very moment when the client was handing him the agreed-upon sum—15,000 euros.

At that time, investigators, under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor’s office, charged the man under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine.

After completing the pretrial investigation, law enforcement officials filed an indictment with the court.

The penalty under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine provides for up to nine years of imprisonment.

The court will now review the circumstances of the case and the evidence gathered during the investigation.

This was reported by the Khmelnytskyi Regional Police.

Earlier, prosecutors from the Korosten District Prosecutor’s Office charged a 33-year-old resident of the Ovruch community in Zhytomyr Oblast with attempting to facilitate the illegal smuggling of persons across Ukraine’s state border.

In the Rivne region, a high school student was smuggling draft dodgers to the Belarusian border for $3,000.

The SBU and the National Police uncovered eight schemes to evade mobilization in various regions.

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