A damaged overpass is being rebuilt in the Kyiv region at a cost of 396 million hryvnias

Near Makariv in the Kyiv region, work is underway to repair an overpass on the T-10-19 Fenevychi–Borodianka–Makariv–Byshiv highway that was damaged during hostilities; 69% of the work, valued at 396 million hryvnias, has already been completed.

As noted by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Recovery Agency, the contractor has installed the metal structures for the bridge spans, erected the supports, and poured the monolithic slab; it is now applying waterproofing and preparing for roadwork. The reconstruction of the project, which is being funded in 2026 by the state budget and a loan from Citi Bank UKEF, is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year, provided weather conditions are favorable and sufficient resources are available.

Source: Recovery Agency.

Earlier, in the Kharkiv region, traffic resumed on the bridge across the Siverskyi Donets River, which had been blown up back in February 2022 during the Russian military offensive.

Meanwhile, in Ivano-Frankivsk, specialists from the Locomotive Repair Plant (LRP) have restored a pedestrian bridge that was destroyed by flooding last year.

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