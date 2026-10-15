A 56-year-old woman who had gone missing in the Lviv region was found dead in a well

In the village of Shchyrets in the Lviv District, divers found the body of a 56-year-old local woman who had gone missing.

The woman left her home on October 7 and did not return. On October 8, at the request of the police, rescue workers searched the body of water and later, together with State Emergency Service personnel, recovered the woman’s body from a well.

Source: Central Rescue and Diving Service of Lviv Oblast

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a tragedy occurred during routine work on a well, resulting in the death of a young man. Due to a sudden landslide, he became trapped underground and was unable to escape.

In the Bila Tserkva District of Kyiv Oblast, rescuers carried out a complex operation to rescue a man who had fallen into a well. The incident occurred on January 22 at 3:13 p.m. in the village of Hrebinky on Tsukrova Street.

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