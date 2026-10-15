NABU filed a complaint against Filatov over insults directed at a detective

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has filed a complaint with the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NAZK) against Dnipro Mayor Boris Filatov. The complaint stems from his harsh remarks directed at NABU detective Oleksiy Heik, whom the mayor called a “monster in a hat.” The agency must now determine whether Filatov violated the rules of ethical conduct for public officials.

The scandal between Dnipro Mayor Boris Filatov and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has escalated. NABU filed a complaint with the National Agency for Corruption Prevention regarding the mayor’s public remarks directed at one of its detectives. NABU is asking the NACP to review Filatov’s remarks and provide a legal assessment. The bureau believes that the mayor’s statements may violate the requirements of anti-corruption legislation. Specifically, this concerns Articles 37 and 38 of the relevant law, as well as the General Rules of Ethical Conduct for Local Government Officials.

NABU emphasized that it does not deny the right of citizens and officials to criticize the work of law enforcement agencies. However, such criticism, in the bureau’s view, should not escalate into personal insults. “We respect the right to criticize the activities of law enforcement agencies, but we are convinced that public discussion should be based on arguments and respect for human dignity, not on personal insults,” NABU stated.

The bureau is now awaiting a response from the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NAZK). The agency must review the complaint and act within the scope of its authority. At the same time, the mere fact that a complaint has been filed does not mean that a violation on Filatov’s part has already been established.

What Filatov Wrote About the NABU Detective

The likely reason for the complaint was a post by Boris Filatov on Telegram dated October 2. In it, the mayor made harsh remarks about NABU detective Oleksiy Geyk, calling him a “monster in a hat.” Filatov also suggested that the law enforcement officer try his hand at being mayor. Judging by the post, the mayor linked his remarks to the work of law enforcement and their assessments of the performance of those who run the city during the war.

In the same post, Filatov recounted his life before entering politics. According to him, he used to be a dollar millionaire, owning a yacht, offshore accounts, and a collection of antiques. After being elected mayor, Filatov claims, his life changed significantly. He also emotionally criticized people who, in his opinion, are trying to advance their careers at the expense of those working amid a full-scale war.

What’s Next

The NABU’s referral to the NACP brings the conflict into the realm of official review. The agency must assess whether Filatov’s public statements comply with the requirements established by law for local government officials.

It is important to distinguish between criticism of law enforcement’s work and personal insults. Officials have the right to publicly express disagreement with the actions of state bodies, but their statements may also be reviewed for compliance with the law. Currently, NABU is awaiting a response from the NACP. The bureau’s published statement did not mention the final results of the complaint review. This is known from the bureau’s statement.

Dnipro Mayor Boris Filatov declared a residential house and a plot of land in the Chernivtsi region. The property is located in the village of Dolishniy Shepit in the Vyzhnytsia district.

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