The Security Service of Ukraine has concluded its investigation into a case involving a specialist from a research and design institute in the Mykolaiv region. He is suspected of attempting to illegally export technical designs related to shipbuilding abroad. The case will now be referred to court.

According to the investigation, the man intended to hand over design documentation to representatives of a foreign company in one of the countries of the Asia-Pacific region. Transferring such materials abroad is permitted only with special authorization from the state.

To avoid detection of the documentation during customs inspection, the scientist saved the files on an electronic storage device, which he planned to take out of Ukraine.

The man was detained at one of the international highway border crossings while attempting to take the designs out of the country.

During an inspection and search of the suspect’s residence, law enforcement officers seized computers, electronic storage devices, technical documentation, and other materials. According to investigators, these items may confirm preparations to transfer the developments to a foreign company.

The pretrial investigation into the case has been completed. The indictment has been forwarded to the court.

This was reported by the SBU Directorate in the Mykolaiv region.

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