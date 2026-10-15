According to the investigation, a student from Ivano-Frankivsk organized a large-scale operation to produce and distribute amphetamine throughout Ukraine.

He recruited two classmates and his father, who works as a doctor, into the scheme.

According to law enforcement, the group operated from November 2025 to March 2026. The members purchased raw materials, manufactured psychotropic substances, packaged them, and shipped them to customers.

The drug lab was set up on the banks of the Dniester River in one of the villages of the Horodenka community. In March, police detained three suspects while they were manufacturing a batch of amphetamine weighing over 160 kg.

An indictment against four members of the group has been filed with the court.

Source: National Police of Ukraine

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