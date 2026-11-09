In the Rivne region, a taxi driver promised to take some men to the border for $3,300

In the Rivne region, a 40-year-old man will stand trial for allegedly attempting to help two passengers cross the state border illegally, according to the investigation. He picked them up in Lutsk and drove them to the border area in his own car, bypassing checkpoints. The driver received $3,300 for the trip.

The indictment against the man has already been submitted to the court. According to investigators, the 40-year-old man worked as a taxi driver and had arranged the trip with the two passengers in advance. He picked them up in Lutsk and headed toward the border area in the Sarny region.

To reach their destination, the driver attempted to bypass checkpoints. However, his role was not limited to simply transporting the passengers. Along the way, he also explained to them how to proceed and offered advice on illegally crossing the state border.

He charged $3,300 for this service. However, he was unable to carry out his plan. After the money was handed over, law enforcement officers apprehended him. The prosecutor’s office reported that the defendant has pleaded guilty. The case will now be heard in court.

The man is charged with illegally smuggling people across Ukraine’s state border. Under this charge, he faces up to nine years in prison. The court may also prohibit him from holding certain positions or engaging in specific activities for up to three years, along with the confiscation of his property.

The pretrial investigation was conducted by investigators from Police Station No. 1 of the Sarny District Police Department. Operational support was provided by officers from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Office in Rivne Oblast and the 9th Border Guard Detachment named after the Sich Riflemen. However, the final decision regarding the man’s guilt must be made by the court. This was reported by the Sarny District Prosecutor’s Office.

A 9-month-old girl who was injured in a traffic accident was hospitalized at the Center for Pediatric Medicine in Lviv. During the trip, the infant was sitting on her father’s lap instead of in a child safety seat.

In Ternopil, three traffic accidents resulting in injuries occurred throughout the day. One of them resulted in the death of a man, and two other people were injured.

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