The deputy head of the Ternopil Regional Office of Ukrtransbezpekha demanded money from a household waste disposal company in exchange for unimpeded transportation of goods. In total, law enforcement officials documented the transfer of $3,500.

Initially, the official demanded $2,500 per month, including $500 for the rent of an apartment in a new building in Ternopil. Later, the parties agreed on payment for the apartment.

On October 7, the official asked that the money be hidden inside a chocolate bar wrapper and handed over during a meeting at a café. After receiving the “gift,” he was detained.

The man was notified that he was suspected of receiving an unlawful benefit. He was suspended from his position and taken into custody with the option of posting bail of nearly 200,000 hryvnias. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

Source: Ternopil Regional Prosecutor’s Office

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