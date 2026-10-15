In the village of Vylok in Zakarpattia, law enforcement officers detained a 35-year-old local resident suspected of organizing the illegal smuggling of men across the state border.

The man was stopped in a Skoda car along with five passengers who were planning to enter EU countries outside of official border crossings, bypassing checkpoints.

For his services, the organizer planned to receive $10,000 from each person, for a total of $50,000.

He has been notified of the charges against him under Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Law enforcement officials are currently identifying other individuals involved in the scheme.

Source: Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

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