NABU and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office caught the head of a district court in the Odesa region accepting a bribe

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), in cooperation with the National Police’s Strategic Investigations Department in the Odesa region, have notified the head of one of the district courts in the Odesa region that he is suspected of receiving an unlawful benefit. According to

According to the investigation, the official demanded money in exchange for a favorable ruling in a case involving driving under the influence of alcohol. The judge was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe, and his actions have been classified under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Source: NABU.

Meanwhile, the High Council of Justice has suspended Judge Pelykh, who is suspected of accepting a bribe in the form of “candy.”

Prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General have notified the deputy director of the municipal institution “Culture and Recreation Park "Hydropark," who is suspected of receiving 1.5 million hryvnias in unlawful benefits for granting the right to hold events on the park’s grounds.

Read us on