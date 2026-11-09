The Netherlands donated 116,000 tulips to Bucha

For the third year in a row, Smit Flowers has donated 116,000 tulip bulbs to the Bucha community free of charge. This was announced by Bucha Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk.

Employees of the municipal enterprise “Dobryi Hospodar” have already begun planting them alongside the bulbs saved from last year’s bloom. The donation of flowers was made possible with the assistance of the Netherlands-Ukraine Chamber of Commerce (NUCC) and the Honorary Consul of Ukraine in the Netherlands, Émile de Sévren Jacquet, and free delivery was provided by the logistics companies Meest Post and Meest Shopping Ukraine.

“A dark and difficult winter lies ahead. But I hope that after it passes, the Bucha community will welcome spring with thousands of flowers. For this, I would like to once again thank Arjan Smit, director of Smit Flowers, who has been giving us tulips for the third year in a row,” Fedoruk noted.

Source: Anatoliy Fedoruk on Facebook.

The Netherlands has provided Ukraine with a new package of military aid. It includes more than 60 Toyota Hilux pickup trucks, as well as modern unmanned systems designed to enhance the mobility and reconnaissance capabilities of Ukrainian units on the front lines.

Previously, the Netherlands had provided Ukraine with three Patriot air defense missile launchers.

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