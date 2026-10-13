The Office of the Prosecutor General is drafting new rules for prosecutors

The Office of the Prosecutor General is preparing legislative proposals to reform the prosecutor’s office. Key changes include a transparent selection process for prosecutors, regular evaluations of their work, improvements to disciplinary procedures, and strengthening the bodies of prosecutorial self-governance.

According to him, the reform should bring about tangible changes in the day-to-day work of the prosecutor’s office, improve the quality of decisions made, and make the rules clearer for employees of the system.

Among the main areas of reform for the prosecutor’s office are personnel policy and the introduction of transparent mechanisms for evaluating the professional performance of prosecutors.

The proposed legislative amendments provide for:

transparent selection of prosecutors based on professional merit;

improving disciplinary accountability mechanisms;

regular evaluation of prosecutors’ performance;

strengthening the institutional capacity of the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine;

strengthening the capacity of the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission for Prosecutors.

Kovalsky emphasized that the reform should not be limited to a formal review of procedures. According to him, the changes should become part of a systemic overhaul of the entire agency.

Particular attention will be paid to the professional development of staff, the digitization of processes, the handling of electronic evidence, and international cooperation.

Anton Kovalsky discussed the issue of reforms in the Prosecutor General’s Office with representatives of the Council of Europe, the European Union, the EU Advisory Mission in Ukraine (EUAM), the “Pravo-Justice4EU” project, the International Development Law Organization (IDLO), and experts.

The Acting Prosecutor General noted that Ukraine’s accession process to the European Union should serve as an opportunity for systematic internal reform of the Prosecutor’s Office.

This involves fulfilling European integration commitments and bringing the agency’s work into line with relevant European standards.

Another important area of the Prosecutor General’s Office’s work is the investigation of international crimes committed by Russia against Ukraine.

This requires proper documentation of the crimes, the collection of evidence, international cooperation, and support for victims, particularly children.

According to Kovalsky, the reform should cover not only the agency’s internal processes but also the quality of the Prosecutor’s Office’s work and its outcomes for society.

At the same time, the legislative proposals that have been made public are still in the drafting stage. The new rules have not yet taken effect, and their implementation will require further legislative work.

This was announced by Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky.

As a reminder, the Verkhovna Rada’s Conciliation Council supported the inclusion of Bill No. 12278 on the agenda. The bill stipulates that prosecutors will be eligible to receive a pension for length of service only after leaving the prosecutor’s office.

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