The owner of an international grain trading company—an oligarch of Russian origin—will stand trial on charges of organizing a scheme to misappropriate grain from PJSC “State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine” (SFGCU) on an exceptionally large scale.

According to the investigation, the grain, which belonged to the state-owned company, was shipped to Saudi Arabia through a series of companies. The terms stipulated payment after delivery, which did not comply with market norms. As a result, the State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine did not receive payment for the products, and the resulting losses were estimated at $60 million.

Part of these funds, over $40.9 million, was laundered through foreign companies registered in Cyprus.

This was reported by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

Experts from the Kyiv Institute of Forensic Expertise are suspected of fabricating false conclusions.

NABU denied reports of a high-profile raid on the former head of the Defense Procurement Agency, stating that the video was generated by AI.

Dnipro Mayor Boris Filatov declared a residential house and a plot of land in the Chernivtsi region. The property is located in the village of Dolishniy Shepit in the Vyzhnytsia district.

NABU and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) conducted an investigation into the case of sanctions trading involving the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC)—Borislav Bereza.

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