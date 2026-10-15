A petition calling for a one-year deferral from mobilization following the birth of a child did not receive the required number of votes

A petition on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine calling for men to be granted the right to a one-year deferral from mobilization following the birth of a child did not receive the required number of votes. As of October 15, the initiative had been supported by approximately 2,100 citizens out of the 25,000 required for the government to consider it.

In the text of the petition, the author emphasized that current legislation provides for the right to a deferment from mobilization for men subject to military service who are the primary caregivers for three or more children. At the same time, in his view, families may be reluctant to have a first or second child due to the risk of the husband being mobilized.

“According to current legislation (Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine ‘On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization’), those subject to military service who are supporting three or more children are entitled to a deferment. However, in today’s reality, families are simply afraid to have a first or second child. The main fear of young mothers is being left alone with an infant in their arms without their husband’s physical, emotional, and financial support if he is mobilized immediately after the child’s birth,” the petition states.

The author of the petition called for the drafting and urgent submission to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of a bill amending the Law “On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization.”

The proposal provides for a guaranteed right for men to defer conscription into military service during mobilization for a period of one year from the moment of the child’s birth.

However, because the petition did not receive the required 25,000 votes, it did not garner sufficient support to be considered in accordance with established procedure.

Earlier, on August 13, a petition on the Cabinet of Ministers’ website calling for the preservation of deferrals from mobilization for parents with multiple children garnered the required number of votes.

In response to this petition, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi stated that the government shares the view that the social consequences of potential legislative changes regarding deferrals from mobilization for families with many children must be properly taken into account.

At the same time, an opposing initiative had previously been registered on the government website—to abolish the right to deferment for men who are the primary caregivers for three or more children. It also failed to reach the required 25,000 votes, although it generated significant buzz on social media.

Thus, the issue of deferrals from mobilization for parents remains a topic of public debate, and the proposal to introduce a one-year deferral following the birth of a child has not yet garnered the necessary support on the government platform.

According to information on the government platform, the petition was registered on July 14.

Starting October 1, conscripts with a current deferment will be able to apply to the Administrative Services Center (CNA) to extend it when 30 days or fewer remain before it expires. If they apply earlier, the system will not accept an application for an extension on the same grounds. At the same time, most deferrals will continue to be extended automatically if eligibility is confirmed through government registries.

Teachers and other educational staff at general secondary education institutions can now apply for a deferment from mobilization directly through the “Reserve+” app. The system automatically verifies the necessary data.

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