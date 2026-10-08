Weather in Ukraine on October 8: A very warm day with no precipitation is expected

Very warm and pleasant weather is expected in Ukraine today, October 8. According to the forecast, there will be no precipitation in most regions, and daytime temperatures will rise to 24 degrees Celsius.

Weather conditions on October 8 will bring very warm, dry weather.

Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day. In the southern regions, as well as in the Kharkiv and Luhansk regions, fog is possible in some areas in the morning.

The wind will be predominantly from the south, with speeds of 5–10 m/s. In the Carpathians, stronger gusts of 15–20 m/s are expected in some areas.

Daytime temperatures across Ukraine will range from 18 to 24°.

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, October 8 will also be warm and dry. Forecasters predict variable cloudiness.

The wind in the capital region will be southerly, at 5–10 m/s.

Daytime temperatures:

in the Kyiv region — 18–23° ;

in Kyiv — 21–23°.

Thus, October 8 is expected to be one of the warmest days in Ukraine, with temperatures reaching up to 24° and no precipitation. At the same time, in the morning, fog and strong gusts of wind are expected in some southern and eastern regions and in the Carpathians, respectively.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

As a reminder, the coming days in Ukraine will bring warm and mostly dry weather.

Warm days and cold nights: what the weather will be like in October.

Frosts will become more frequent in Ukraine: forecasters have issued a warning for early October.

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