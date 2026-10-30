Social media users are discussing the behavior of Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Human Rights Commissioner, during his meetings with representatives of the Russian delegation as part of a humanitarian mission in the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

The Ukrainian negotiating team was led by Lubinets, while the Russian team was led by Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova.

During the meetings, the parties conversed, shook hands, and held joint briefings.

Some Ukrainians criticized the ombudsman for smiling and, in their view, being overly friendly with representatives of the aggressor country. Users consider such gestures inappropriate given the ongoing war and Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities.

At the same time, other users came to Lubinets’ defense. They emphasize that negotiations require restraint and diplomacy, and what matters most in this situation is the outcome of the agreements, on which the lives of civilians depend.

In the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, preparations are underway for a humanitarian mission: aid deliveries have been organized for local residents, and arrangements have been made to allow the civilian population to leave. A total of 25 buses with 750 seats and ambulances for people with limited mobility have been prepared.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump currently has no plans to visit the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. At the same time, her team does not rule out such a visit in the future, provided that the security situation and the U.S. First Lady’s schedule permit it.

In the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, the demining of designated routes has been completed, and the humanitarian convoy is ready to depart, according to Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

Prior to this, a delegation comprising representatives from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia arrived at the location from which they plan to deliver humanitarian aid to Oleshky.

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