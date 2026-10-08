During their visit to Kyiv, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, and military representatives from all 32 Alliance member countries toured air defense facilities and visited units operating unmanned aerial systems.

The NATO representatives learned about the Ukrainian military’s experience and discussed its significance for countering future threats.

The visit took place on October 6. The delegation observed the operations of Ukrainian units that deploy unmanned aerial and ground systems. NATO representatives had the opportunity to see how Ukrainian service members apply modern technologies and practical skills in a wartime environment.

“We came here as a full delegation to send a clear message: the bond between NATO and Ukraine is strong and unbreakable,” emphasized Kavo Dragone.

NATO representatives discussed Ukraine’s military priorities During a meeting of the NATO Military Committee with Ukrainian counterparts in the framework of the Ukraine–NATO Council, the parties discussed Ukraine’s military priorities, experiences in modern warfare, and their significance for enhancing the Alliance’s readiness to face future threats.

In addition, military representatives from NATO member states held meetings with the Ukrainian military leadership. Kavo Dragone reaffirmed that the Alliance continues to support Ukraine in its fight for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the future of the Ukrainian people.

During their stay in Kyiv, the delegation also paid tribute to the fallen Ukrainian defenders at the Wall of Remembrance for Those Who Died for Ukraine.

This was reported by the NATO Mission in Ukraine.

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