The SvitloDom program has been expanded to four more regions

The “SvitloDom” state support program, under which homeowners’ associations, managers of multi-unit residential buildings, and service cooperatives can receive non-repayable financial assistance of up to 300,000 hryvnias for the purchase of backup power equipment, has been expanded to include the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, and Sumy regions.

Previously, this program was available only to residents of Kyiv, as well as the Kyiv and Kharkiv regions. Applications for participation are submitted online via the “Diya” portal, and the amount of the grant depends on the number of stories and the technical characteristics of the building:

* up to 100,000 hryvnias — for buildings up to 6 stories tall;

* up to 200,000 hryvnias — for buildings from 7 to 16 stories tall;

* up to 300,000 UAH — for buildings with 17 or more stories, buildings with their own boiler room, or structures with 4 to 16 stories and three or more entrances.

The funds received may be used to purchase generators, inverters, battery systems, solar panels, or to provide backup power for elevators. The funds are credited to the applicants’ special accounts within 48 hours, after which they have 45 days to make a purchase from a supplier of their choice. The project is being implemented by the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine in collaboration with the Ministry of Digital Transformation and partner banks.

Source: Press service of the “Diya” service.

The government has allocated 9.2 billion hryvnias to implement regional sustainability plans.

Ukraine has developed and presented in Brussels a comprehensive regional energy resilience plan worth 5.4 billion euros, which provides for the protection of critical infrastructure and the modernization of life-support systems.

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