MIA service centers will suspend some services until October 26

The Ministry of Internal Affairs’ service centers will temporarily suspend some vehicle registration services due to scheduled maintenance. The restrictions will be in effect from 10:00 p.m. on October 23 until 8:00 a.m. on October 26. During this period, a number of services related to changes in vehicle ownership will be unavailable, though some other services will remain accessible.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Main Service Center announced the temporary restrictions due to scheduled technical work by the state-owned enterprise “NAIS.” These restrictions apply to vehicle registration services related to changes in ownership. The restrictions will take effect at 10:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23, and will last until 8:00 a.m. on Monday, October 26.

During this time, it will not be possible to re-register a vehicle under a purchase and sale agreement at the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ service centers. This applies to agreements concluded directly at a service center, with business entities, at a notary’s office, at a Center for Administrative Services, or through the “Diyu” platform.

Registration services for gift and exchange agreements, inheritance proceedings, lease agreements, and exchange transactions will also be temporarily suspended. Additionally, vehicle decommissioning and initial registration will not be processed. The restrictions apply to both new cars and vehicles imported from abroad. During this period, services will also not be provided to representatives of owners who submit a notarized power of attorney.

Which Services Will Remain Available

Despite the temporary restrictions, the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ service centers will continue to provide a range of other services. Vehicle owners will be able to visit the centers to:

install a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) system;

change the color of their vehicle;

replace, reserve, or order license plates, as well as extend their storage period;

take driving tests and obtain a driver’s license;

replace or renew a driver’s license;

replace a vehicle registration certificate;

designate the authorized user of the vehicle.

Therefore, the temporary suspension will not apply to all services, but only to specific registration procedures. Before visiting a service center, it is advisable to check whether the desired procedure can be performed during the specified period.

When Services Will Resume

The Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that services will resume as soon as the registry is back online. “As soon as the registry is operational, the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ service centers will resume providing services,” the agency stated.

Those who were planning to re-register a vehicle, complete its initial registration, or use another service on the list of restricted services should take these dates into account and reschedule their visit if possible. These temporary changes are due to technical work and do not constitute a permanent suspension of services. The Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced this on Telegram.

MIA Service Center No. 6341, located at 26 Shevchenko Street in Kharkiv, has moved to a shelter. This was done to create a safe space for citizens.

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