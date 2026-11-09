The High Anti-Corruption Court ordered that Ihor Kolomoyskyi be brought to the hearing on November 9 at 11:00 a.m. to appear in person.

However, detention center staff twice refused to comply with this order, citing a threat to the life and health of the defendant and the guards.

The Anti-Corruption Action Center reported that the detention center administration also requested that the hearing be held in camera or that Kolomoyskyi be allowed to participate via video link.

The prosecutor and the defense opposed these proposals. They consider the detention center’s arguments regarding the impossibility of transporting Kolomoyskyi to be vague and unfounded.

Source: Anti-Corruption Center

The court denied Ihor Kolomoyskyi’s request to change his pretrial detention measure to a less restrictive one and kept him in custody until May 1. The businessman’s bail was reduced by nearly 800 million hryvnias and now stands at 1.1 billion. This is according to the court’s decision during the hearing on March 3.

During a court hearing at the Shevchenkivskyi District Court in Kyiv, Ukrainian businessman Ihor Kolomoyskyi told the judge that she had been “presented with a fake expert report prepared by a criminal.”

Ihor Kolomoyskyi claimed that the assailant who attacked Timur Mindich, the former co-owner of the “Kvartal-95” studio, allegedly obtained the weapon used in the attack at the Ukrainian Embassy in Israel.

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