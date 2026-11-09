In Transcarpathia, a man shot his godmother to avoid paying back a debt

A man suspected of attempting to murder the godmother of his children was arrested in the Tyachiv district. According to investigators, he tried to shoot an acquaintance to avoid repaying a debt of $38,000 to her. The woman and the suspect have known each other for over 20 years. During that time, she repeatedly lent him money; however, when she asked for the money back, the man allegedly decided to kill her.

The incident occurred on the evening of November 6 near the village of Lazy in the Tyachiv district, not far from the Tyachivets River.

According to preliminary information, the man arranged to meet his godmother around 8:00 p.m. and assured her that he would return the borrowed money. The woman arrived at the agreed-upon location, but instead of handing over the money, the man pulled out a gun and fired through the window of her car.

The woman was saved from the first shot by sheer luck: at that very moment, she had bent down to pick up her phone, which had fallen to the ground.

When the victim got out of the car in an attempt to hide, the man fired a second shot. She fell to the ground from her injuries, after which the attacker struck her on the head and fled.

Despite her multiple injuries, the woman managed to call some acquaintances and tell them where she was. They took her to the hospital and notified law enforcement.

The man was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Under the procedural supervision of the Tyachiv District Prosecutor’s Office, he has been notified of his status as a suspect in a completed attempt at intentional murder for financial gain (Part 2 of Article 15, Subparagraph 6 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).