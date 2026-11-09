In the Vinnytsia region, a man is suspected of raping his 17-year-old daughter

Under the procedural supervision of the Nemyriv District Prosecutor’s Office, a 41-year-old resident of the Vinnytsia District was charged with raping his own 17-year-old daughter. The girl’s parents are divorced and live separately.

According to the investigation, on the day of the crime, the minor stayed overnight at her grandmother’s apartment, where her father and three other family members also live.

Since there were not enough separate beds, the girl was forced to spend the night in the same room as her father. The man was intoxicated and raped his daughter in the middle of the night. When the girl tried to resist and call for help, he used physical force to subdue her.

In the morning, the victim told her grandmother what had happened, and the grandmother notified law enforcement.

The man was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and charged with the rape of a minor (Part 3 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The issue of imposing a preventive measure in the form of pretrial detention is currently being decided.

All circumstances of the crime are being investigated; in particular, forensic examinations have been ordered, and witnesses who were in the apartment at the time are being questioned.

The penalty under this article provides for imprisonment for a term of 7 to 12 years.

The pretrial investigation is being conducted by investigators from Pre-trial Investigation Unit No. 4 of the Vinnytsia District Police Department under the Main Directorate of the National Police in Vinnytsia Oblast.

This was reported by the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

The prosecutor’s office has referred to court the case of a man who raped his 14-year-old stepdaughter in the Vinnytsia region.

In Kyiv, a suspect was detained for the rape of a 21-year-old woman in a park.

In Kyiv, a man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for raping his 10-year-old daughter.

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