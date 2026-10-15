Mykhailo Danko had been retired for nearly 14 years, but with the start of the full-scale invasion, he decided to return to duty. He joined the Mukachevo Border Guard Detachment, where he became a paramedic.

Previously, he worked in the pediatric ward of a hospital in Mukachevo, served in law enforcement for over 20 years, and headed the village council in Sasovo, Transcarpathia.

In 2023, Mykhailo was deployed to the Donetsk sector. He assisted wounded soldiers at an evacuation point, assessed their condition, and prepared them for transport to hospitals. This work took place under the threat of shelling and drone attacks.

Between combat deployments, the border guards underwent training in tactical medicine and bomb disposal.

After the war, Mykhailo dreams of going on a trip with his family and spending time together without anxiety or haste.

Source: Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine — Western Border

Zelenskyy stated that monthly losses among Russian troops have reached 43,000.

Over the past 24 hours, on October 13, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,650 Russian occupiers. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released updated data on Russian military losses as of October 14, 2026. Total losses since the start of the war have amounted to approximately 1,557,350 personnel.

Read us on