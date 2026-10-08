The Ukrainian delegation, which will hold talks in the U.S. this week, will include Davyd Arakhamia, head of the “Servant of the People” parliamentary faction, Rustem Umerov, head of the Foreign Intelligence Service; Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President; and Serhiy Kyslytsia, first deputy head of the Office of the President.

According to a source, the meetings will begin on Friday, October 9.

“They will discuss how to intensify diplomatic efforts, prepare for a trilateral meeting at the team level—somewhere in the second half of October, the Americans may reach an agreement with the Russians. And, in general, they will discuss what can be done to bring the war to an end,” the source said.

Earlier that day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian delegation would hold talks in the United States on October 9 and 10.

An informed source reported this to RBC-Ukraine.

The U.S. has begun direct talks with Myanmar’s military leadership — Channel NewsAsia.

President Trump said he no longer wants a deal with Iran — CNBC.

Delegations from Ukraine and the U.S. will hold talks on October 9 and 10 — Reuters.

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