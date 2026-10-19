The Sumy Court of Appeals upheld the verdict of the Shostka City and District Court regarding a local resident who was sentenced to 8 years in prison and barred from holding positions involving work with children for 3 years.

Prosecutors proved her guilt in committing lewd acts against her 5-year-old daughter, as well as in producing, distributing, and coercing the minor into creating pornographic content.

The investigation established that between 2017 and 2021, the woman sold sexually explicit photos of her child, which she had taken herself, to a photographer from Belarus. She did not admit her guilt in court, attributing her actions to financial hardship. The Court of Appeals rejected the defense’s appeal; the girl is currently in the care of her grandparents.

Source: Press Service of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office

In the city of Lutsk, law enforcement officials exposed a woman suspected of producing and distributing pornographic content featuring her 3-year-old daughter. According to the investigation, the woman used the child to create prohibited materials and passed them on to another person in exchange for payment.

In Khmelnytskyi, law enforcement officers detained a 50-year-old local resident suspected of committing unlawful acts of a sexual nature against children.

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