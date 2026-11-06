Clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka resulted in an 18-year-old man being taken into custody

In the Kyiv region, an 18-year-old local resident was charged on November 6 following clashes near the temporary base of a National Guard unit in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. According to Yulia Koltak, a spokeswoman for the regional prosecutor’s office, the young man struck a National Guard vehicle with a hammer.

According to the investigation, the young man struck the service vehicle—which contained military personnel—with a hammer. The investigation established that Ivan Parshonkov learned about the blockade of the National Guard unit and decided to join it. To do so, he purchased a hammer with a heavy metal head, which he planned to use to damage the official vehicle.

At the scene, the suspect, along with others, blocked the entrances and exits to the building, as well as the entry and exit points for official vehicles. According to the prosecutor’s office, this hindered the movement of military personnel and their ability to carry out their official duties.

The young man also struck a service vehicle with the hammer while National Guard soldiers were inside. The vehicle sustained significant mechanical damage.

The 18-year-old resident of the Kyiv region is charged with obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a state of emergency—Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The penalty for this offense is up to eight years in prison.

Source: Suspilne

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