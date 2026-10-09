"Diia" has launched a feature allowing users to resign from their jobs online in the temporarily occupied territories

The “Diya” app now allows users to terminate their employment relationship with an employer in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine online.

The service is available in the “Obriy.Robota” section and allows users to submit the necessary application without having to visit government offices in person.

To use this service, follow these steps:

Open the “Diya” app. Go to the “Services” section. Select “Obriy.Robota,” then “Termination of Employment in Temporarily Occupied Territories.” Review your employment information and fill out the application. Review the information you entered and sign the document using “Diya.Signature.”

The submitted application will be automatically processed in the “Obriy” system within one business day. After that, the app will notify the user that the document has been processed.

According to the Ministry of Economy and Environment of Ukraine, which cites data from the State Employment Service, 11,700 citizens have filed applications to terminate their employment relationships in the temporarily occupied territories since the start of the full-scale war.

The launch of this online service is intended to simplify the process for Ukrainians who, due to the occupation, are unable to fully communicate with their employers or terminate their employment relationships through standard procedures.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation noted that it plans to expand the range of digital services available to Ukrainians in the future. Specifically, this includes grants for training and assistance with retraining.

“Obriy” is a digital ecosystem for Ukraine’s labor market, jointly developed by the Ministry of Economy and Environment of Ukraine and the Ministry of Digital Transformation. The State Employment Service serves as the platform’s administrator.

In June of this year, the Ministry of Economy, together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, launched a closed registration process for beta testing the first tools of the “Obriy” ecosystem. The costs of developing and integrating the platform were estimated at $5–10 million for this year and next.

This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Earlier, the “Diya” app began pilot beta testing of two services related to parental support. These include assistance related to pregnancy and childbirth, as well as payments for childcare until the child reaches one year of age.

An AI agent has been launched in the “Diya” app to help users obtain documents and pay fines.

As a reminder, “Diya” has automated the renewal of employee reservations.

A Kyiv resident was scammed twice in a scheme involving the removal of a person from a wanted list and a fictitious reservation.

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