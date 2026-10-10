Lviv is implementing yellow and red air raid alert levels

Starting October 12, the format for announcing air raid alerts in Lviv will change. Residents will be informed of two threat levels, and the siren will no longer be sounded when the all-clear is announced.

A yellow alert will be issued in the event of a threat from attack drones. A red alert will indicate a missile, missile-drone, or massive drone threat.

The format of the all-clear announcement will also change. It will be announced by a female voice without a siren.

The new rules are intended to help residents better understand the nature of the aerial threat.

Source: Lviv City Council

As a reminder, on the morning of October 10, Russian forces attacked western regions of Ukraine with drones. Explosions were heard in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk, and air defense forces repelled the air attack.

In the Vinnytsia region, an explosion was heard during an air raid alert on October 9. Prior to this, the Ukrainian Air Force had warned of a jet-powered drone moving from the Odesa region toward the area. There is currently no information on casualties or damage.

On the evening of October 9, Russian forces attacked warehouses belonging to the logistics company Nova Poshta twice in the Dniprovskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

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