In Dnipro, a court fined two men for interfering with a driver's license exam

The Amur-Nizhnedniprovsk District Court of Dnipro found Oleksandr Batryn and Yevhen Yashcheritsyn, a specialist at the territorial service center, guilty of abuse of influence under Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced each to a fine of 34,000 hryvnias.

The investigation established that, in exchange for agreeing to “assist” in passing the practical driving test, the defendants demanded 15,000 hryvnias from a citizen, part of which Yashcheritsyn received via bank card, while the remaining 13,000 hryvnias were handed over to Batrina immediately after the exam.

During the court hearing, the defendants fully admitted their guilt; the court took into account their sincere remorse, the absence of prior convictions, the fact that Yashcheritsyn had donated 70,000 hryvnias to support a military unit, and the fact that Batrin has a Group III disability.

Source: Absolution Leaks.

In Khmelnytskyi, a man received 18,000 hryvnias for promising to help someone pass the practical driver’s license exam at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center. The court found him guilty of receiving an unlawful benefit for influencing the decisions of officials, but the verdict does not contain evidence that the service center employees were actually involved in the scheme.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center in Poltava Oblast may have concealed millions in assets from the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NAZK).

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