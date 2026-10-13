A court in Kyiv has ordered the restoration of a historic building on Saksahanskoho Street

The Kyiv Commercial Court ordered a private company to carry out repair and restoration work on the building at 38 Saksahanskoho Street, which is a cultural heritage site.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the owner of a portion of the non-residential premises was supposed to have carried out the work back in 2023–2024 but failed to fulfill his obligations under the conservation agreement.

The prosecutor’s office also found that the building was not being properly maintained and was at risk of destruction due to fire.

The building is located in Kyiv’s Central Historic District and is a rare example of mid-19th-century architecture. Its design combines historicism with elements of the Neo-Renaissance style.

The court granted the prosecutor’s office’s claim. Once the decision becomes final, the prosecutor’s office will take measures to enforce it.

Source: Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office

A 0.4-hectare plot of land located at 8 Stusa Street in Ternopil, where a building destroyed by a Russian missile once stood, was sold at auction.

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