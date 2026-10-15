In Kyiv, a police officer and a traffic patrol officer attacked a cyclist; the man was injured

In the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, police are investigating the circumstances of an incident involving a law enforcement officer and a cyclist. A video of the incident has been circulating on social media. The footage shows a man on a bicycle falling after a police officer attempted to stop him.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident occurred today on Korolenkovska Street.

At the time, a joint patrol consisting of officers from the Holosiivskyi Police Department and military personnel from the District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (DTRCS) was conducting public awareness activities.

The video circulating on social media shows a police officer using his baton to signal a cyclist riding on the roadway to stop.

However, the cyclist ignored the officer’s command and continued riding. The officer then attempted to stop him, causing the man to lose his balance and fall.

According to available information, the cyclist did not require medical attention. After being checked, he continued on his way.

An internal investigation has been launched into the incident. During the investigation, law enforcement officials will assess the officer’s actions and determine the circumstances of the incident.

Final conclusions regarding the legality of the officer’s actions will be drawn based on the results of the investigation.

Earlier in Kharkiv, an elderly woman suffered fractures to her arm and hip during an incident involving an employee of the Slobidskyi District Recruitment Center. According to the victim’s relatives, after the incident, the head of the recruitment center offered them money.

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